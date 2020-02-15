HARLEY QUINN Faces Off Against The Joker In The Exciting New Promo For The Season Finale

Following one of the biggest episodes of the first season, the official promo for next week's installment of Harley Quinn, teases one last battle between Harley and the Joker. Hit the jump to check it out.

Given that it was her bloody break up with The Joker that kicked off the freshmen season of Harley Quinn, it’s only fitting that next week’s finale end with a final showdown between the titular villain and the Clown Prince of Crime. And with the Joker seemingly killing Poison Ivy in the final moments of Friday’s episode, things will be even more personal for Quinn.



Fortunately, as highlighted in the official promo for the final installment of season 1, Harley will once again have her crew to lean on, as she hatches a battle plan that includes Clayface adopting the appearance of Batman himself.



Of course, even though the rest of the Justice League may be indisposed, thanks to the efforts of the Queen of Fables, the newly released footage shows the real Dark Knight is still around to make an explosive entrance.



Check out the exciting Harley Quinn promo below:





DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE