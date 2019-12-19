HARLEY QUINN: Get To Know Ron Funches' King Shark With An Exciting New Character Spot

This Friday, the DC Universe will release a new episode of Harley Quinn, and now a new character spot gets viewers familiar with King Shark (Ron Funches). Hit the jump to check out the hilarious new promo.

Last week’s episode of Harley Quinn saw the titular villain begin assembling her crew, enlisting the likes of Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale). And while the promo for this Friday’s episode focused largely on Harley’s (Kaley Cuoco) rivalry with Robin (Jacob Tremblay), the upcoming installment in the DC Universe series is also expected to see another member of her crew make their debut.



Thanks to previously released trailers and promos, fans already knew King Shark would join the newly independent villain, but now a new character spot gets viewers acquainted with the bloodthirsty baddie voiced by Ron Funches.



Along with showcasing some new footage of King Shark in action, the brief video also features some commentary from Funches himself, who discusses the villain’s complex personality.



Check out the fun new Harley Quinn character spot below:





DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE