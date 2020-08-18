HARLEY QUINN Producer Comments On Possible Season 3 Renewal For The DC Universe Series

Recently, it was confirmed that DC Universe's days are numbered, but could Harley Quinn (one of the streaming service's most popular original series) make the move to HBO Max for a third season?

AT&T's acquisition of WarnerMedia has led to a series of big changes behind the scenes, and DC Universe content is now transitioning to HBO Max. Jim Lee recently confirmed that the streaming service's time is nearly at an end, but that leaves many questions about the fate of TV shows like Titans, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

Doom Patrol's second season arrived simultaneously on HBO Max and DC Universe, so these originals are far from DOA. However, Harley Quinn executive producer Dean Lorey has confirmed on Twitter that the team working on the series are on hold until hearing back from HBO Max.

"We'd love to make one!" he says of a possible season 3. "We're still waiting to hear something from HBOmax. It was so much fun to work on (Bane!) and we have a lot more story to tell. Harley is one of the best experiences I've had making a show and I bet Justin and Pat would say the same."

There is a Harley Quinn panel set for DC FanDome, so it wouldn't be a surprise for a season 3 renewal to be made official then. Until then, it appears nothing is set in stone with the animated series.

Click HERE for more Harley Quinn news from CBM!

