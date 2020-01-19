HARLEY QUINN Reconnects(?) With The Joker In A New Promo For Season 1, Episode 9: "A Seat At The Table"

She dumped the Joker in the series premiere, but a new promo for the next episode of Harley Quinn appears to show the two villains get close once again, as Quinn finally joins the infamous Legion of Doom.

Harley’s decision to leave The Joker was arguably the biggest moment in the series premiere of the DC Universe series and has had a major impact on Quinn and the overall story of season 1.



However, after finally joining the Legion of Doom in the most recent episode, potentially at the cost of her friendship with Poison Ivy, Kaley Cuoco’s villainous clown will once again have to come face to face with her former flame.



Unsurprisingly, the official promo for the next episode of Harley Quinn makes it clear that Harley isn’t happy about working so close to her ex. That said, it seems like Quinn is still struggling to get over the Clown Prince of Crime, as the two of them seemingly go on a late-night dinner date.



Check out the new footage below:







