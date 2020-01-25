HARLEY QUINN Reunites With Her Family In The Promo For Season 1, Episode 10: "Bensonhurst"
Despite facing numerous challenges, Harley Quinn was finally able to earn a spot on the Legion of Doom. However, after making the mistake of trusting the Joker again, her friends and teammates chose to split up, leaving the villain all alone.
Her crew is gone, and to deal with the breakup, the new promo for Harley Quinn reveals the titular villain will return home to find comfort in the arms of her family. Hit the jump to check out the footage.
And based on the promo for next week’s episode of Harley Quinn, it seems pretty clear that Kaley Cuoco’s character will be spending a lot of time dealing with the fallout of her actions.
In fact, as seen in the newly released footage, the breakup will drive Quinn to find comfort in the arms of the only people who will accept her with open arms: her family. Nevertheless, in typical Harley Quinn fashion, things are complicated by the presence of her deadbeat dad and sudden murder of her grandmother.
Check out the exciting promo below:
Harley Quinn — "Bensonhurst"
"After a falling out with her crew, Harley heads back home to Bensonhurst, where her doting mother waits for her... and her deadbeat dad, who’s more dangerous than anticipated."
