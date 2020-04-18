HARLEY QUINN: The Complete First Season DVD Gets Early June Release Date

Following an extremely well-received freshman outing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced that Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season will arrive on DVD on June 2.

Unfortunately, the DVD set will be light on special features, but it will contain all thirteen episodes from the critically acclaimed first season in their gloriously uncensored entirety, so if you've been holding out on checking out the fan-favorite DC series, now is the perfect time.

The second season of the Kaley Cuoco-fronted series is currently streaming on the DC Universe, with new episodes debuting on a weekly basis. It is also expected to run for thirteen episodes.