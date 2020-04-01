HARLEY QUINN: The Queen Of Fables Makes Her Bloody Return In The Promo For Season 1, Episode 7: "The Line"

Following the recent Commissioner Gordon-heavy episode, next week's installment of Harley Quinn will see the Queen of Fables return to cut a bloody swath through the city. Hit the jump to check it out.

After another hilarious episode that explored the various friendships in Harley Quinn, next week’s episode will see Harley and her crew reunite with Wanda Sykes’ Queen of Fables, who is no longer trapped in the form of a book on the United States Tax Code.



However, unlike her previous encounter with Kaley Cuoco’s character, it seems like the deadly sorceress won’t just be sticking around to give the ambitious group of villains advice, as it seems she will be quickly back to her murderous ways.



And while Quinn and Co. are more than comfortable with the occasional bout of extreme violence, it appears as if the Queen’s brutal methods are a bit too much even for them.



Check out the fun new promo for next week’s installment below:







DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE