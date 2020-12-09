LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Adds A New Series Regular In CHICAGO P.D. Actress Lisseth Chavez

The ever-evolving cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow has added another new piece in Chicago P.D. actress Lisseth Chavez, who will play an alien expert that will prove vital to the Legends in season six.

The Waverider has a new recruit as Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.) has joined the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of resident alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz.

Further details are being kept under wraps, her character is described as, "tough and self-sufficient” and as someone who,“lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens, and while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens.”

However, while she will indeed join the team, that doesn't necessarily mean she's going to be as friendly as Ray or Charlie, “She is not going to be the lovable loser that we normally have. She’s going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they’re going all have to react to her, and I think it’s going to throw them off their feet a little bit.” said executive producer Grainne Godfree.

While she doesn't seem to share a comics counterpart, she does share a surname with Jessica Cruz, a.k.a. the Green Lantern, which may just be a coincidence, but could also be our first indicator of a character the show intends on introducing down the line or possibly in HBO Max's upcoming Green Lantern series as Warner Bros. further embraces the concept of a shared multiverse.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…