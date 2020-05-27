LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: All Hell Breaks Loose In The New Promo For The Season 5 Finale: "Swan Thong"

Next week, Legends of Tomorrow season five comes to an end, and it looks to go out with a bang as the Legends band together to take down the Fates once and for all - which will be easier said than done.

"Sometimes things get messed up for the better."

Next week, on the season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the team find themselves in a 1984-esque world where they're all still under the control of the Fates and doing anything and everything they can to bring back free will, but it sounds like they're going to need some major help to realize their goals.

Meanwhile, the Fates continue to make the team's life a living hell as they resurrect all of the Encores for one huge final battle that will have to tide us over until next year.





"Swan Thong" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)



SEASON FINALE - Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren't as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don't make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust (#515). Original airdate 6/2/2020.





After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.