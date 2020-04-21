LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Extended Season Trailer Sends Our Heroes To The Final Frontier

Ahead of a brand new episode tonight, The CW has released an awesome (and thoroughly bizarre) new extended trailer for DC's Legends of Tomorrow , previewing the final episodes of season five!

After being off for a few weeks while The CW readjusted their entire programming schedule, DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns tonight with a brand new installment that will see our heroes adjust to life without their longtime moral compass.

Although even without Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), it doesn't look like their adventures are going to get any less ridiculous, as evidenced by this new extended season trailer.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the productions of nearly every show in The CW's lineup, Legends of Tomorrow had already wrapped filming its fifteen-episode fifth season last year, which means fans will be able to get proper closure on June 2 when the series airs its original season finale.





"Zari, Not Zari" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



MEMORIES - Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 4/7/2020.



After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.