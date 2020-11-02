LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Get Ready To Party In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 4: "A Head of Her Time"
With Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) taking some personal time, Ava (Jes Macallan) finds herself left in charge of the Waverider and the ragtag Legends and in an effort to impress her friends, she convinces them to tackle a mission to track down the one and only Marie Antionette, who bears a striking resemblance to Ray's (Brandon Routh) lady love Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).
Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) plays a critical role in helping John Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confront a mysterious figure from his past, which leads him on an informative journey down memory lane.
"A Head of Her Time" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)
WHEN THE CAPTAIN'S AWAY - When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn't a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust (#504). Original airdate 2/18/2020.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode February 18
