LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: It's Time For An Encore In New Photos From The Season 5 Finale: "Swan Thong"

The CW has released nineteen new stills from next week's fifth season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow , offering a fresh look at the team doing battle with a number of returning Encores!

Next week, DC's Legends of Tomorrow brings its fifth season to a close with an hour that will see our heroes square off with a pair of very angry Fates and a whole bunch of resurrected Encores, including returning special guest star Courtney Ford as Marie Antoinette.

As expected, the photos don't contain any spoilers, but do seemingly tease a musical performance as the team - in costumes - engage in their biggest battle yet. Plus, it looks like Sara (Caity Lotz) will get her rematch while John Constantine (Matt Ryan) makes a discovery that could change everything.

"Swan Thong" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)



SEASON FINALE - Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren't as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don't make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust (#515). Original airdate 6/2/2020.









After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.