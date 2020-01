LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Officially Casts WARRIOR Actress Joanna Vanderham As One Of The "Big Bads" Of Season 5

Following the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths , Legends of Tomorrow will return for a new season next week, and now we've learned about one of the villains our heroes will be facing off against...

While Olivia Swann's Astra Logue is expected to be the true big bad of the fifth season of, as teased in the season 4 finale, she won’t be the only villain our time-travelling heroes will have to face.We already know Genghis Khan, played by Terry Chen , will be one of their foes, but now we’ve learned about another nefarious figure that will threaten the Legends.Per Deadline , Warrior star Joanna Vanderham has scored a recurring role onas one of theof season 5. Vanderham’s character is currently nameless, but the villain is being described asAdditionally, it’s been revealed that the mysterious new character will have ties to Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Charlie, a shapeshifter who joined the team after escaping hell.The fifth season ofis set to premiere January 21st and will see Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, Matt Ryan, Ramona Young , Tala Ashe return to reprise their roles