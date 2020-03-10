LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Promotes Adam Tsekhman To Series Regular; Season 6 Will Delve Into Gary Green's Origin

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is not set to return until early next year, but when it does, get ready for a whole lot more Gary Green as Adam Tsekhman has finally been promoted to series regular status!

Tsekhman has recurred as the mild-mannered Gary Green since the third season premiere, always doing his best to help the Legends (well, not so much the year he was evil) even though they weren't actually keen on him joining their ranks. However, with the team down a few key members - and temporarily without a captain - it looks like season six will finally see Gary get his wish, as EW has confirmed that he will indeed become a full-fledged member of the team.

Fans will also get a chance to further delve into Green's past, as the season promises to tell his origin story. The official character description from The CW reads, "He’s also not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years. Season 6 will explore Gary’s origin story. It’s even more bizarre than you would imagine..."

We know that aliens will be next season's big bads, so it's probably fair to wonder whether Gary will be revealed as an E.T., especially considering his many eccentricities.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…