LEGENDS OF TOMORROW S5, E02 Stills - "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me" - See The Team Go Gangster

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.