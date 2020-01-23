LEGENDS OF TOMORROW S5, E02 Stills - "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me" - See The Team Go Gangster
Legends of Tomorrow continues in February and The CW has now released some stills from the second episode showcasing characters like Sara Lance and Constantine as they head back to 1940s era Hollywood...
Legends of Tomorrow
's fifth season continues on The CW this February and we now have a brand new gallery of official images from "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me."
The Multiverse was changed forever by the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths
and it remains to be seen just how many alterations that has made to Earth-Prime's timeline. However, the Legends will be on hand to investigate that and we see them head back to 1974 Los Angeles and embracing the gangster lifestyle in this first look at the episode.
Before we get to those, though, here's the official synopsis for this instalment of the series:
CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0049b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0262b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0270b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Matt Ryan as Constantine and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0354b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0394b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Taraz -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502a_0700b2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0005b.jpg -- Pictured: Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0030b.jpg -- Pictured: Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MerÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0458b2.jpg -- Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0562b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MeÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0601b.jpg -- Pictured: Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMiss Me, Kiss Me, Love MerÓ -- Image Number: LGN502b_0612b2.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
