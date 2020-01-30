LEGENDS OF TOMORROW S5, E03 Stills - "Slay Anything" - Take The Superhero Team Back To High School

Oliver Queen may have saved the Multiverse in Crisis on Infinite Earths
but Earth-Prime still needs to be defended and that's where Legends of Tomorrow
comes in. Today, The CW has released a gallery of images from season five's third episode and it looks like it should be a fun time for the team as they head to high school in a bid to stop a serial killer.
John Constantine and Charlie, meanwhile, find themselves as reluctant roommates but it sounds like this comedic subplot could have larger ramifications for the show as a whole.
Here's the synopsis for this episode of Legends of Tomorrow
which is titled "Slay Anything":
SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503). Original airdate 2/11/2020.
To check out these awesome new stills, click through the gallery using the "Next" button below!
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Slay Anything" -- Image Number: LGN503b_0148bc.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0106b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0028b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_0395bc.jpg -- Pictured: Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Page 5
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_0243b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Seth Meriwether as Young Freddy, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Jasmine Vega as Young Tiffany and Samuel Braun as Young Brad -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Start Page/Page 1
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_0132b.jpg -- Pictured: Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_0047bc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_0020b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Slay Anything" -- Image Number: LGN503a_0510b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503a_00b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Samuel Braun as Young Brad -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Slay Anything" -- Image Number: LGN503b_0190b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Slay Anything" -- Image Number: LGN503b_00207b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Matt Ryan as Constantine and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0265bc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie and Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0318bc.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Slay Anything" -- Image Number: LGN503b_0344bc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie and Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0438b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0454bc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie and Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒSlay AnythingÓ -- Image Number: LGN503b_0588b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.