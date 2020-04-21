LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 5, Episode 10 Stills "The Great British Fake Off" Released

Despite a number of major delays which have been made to the Arrowverse TV shows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're getting a new instalment of Legends of Tomorrow next week which will see the team dealing with the fallout from their last battle. Well, some of them anyway!

The rest are going to find themselves trapped in 1910, and in these brand new stills, we get to see the heroes in action across a variety of settings (including the Waverider, of course).

It looks like a fun adventure for the team, and one that should provide some much-needed levity.

Here's the synopsis for the episode which is titled "The Great British Fake Off":

WE’VE GOT COMPANY — With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

To check out these Legends of Tomorrow stills, simply click on the "Next" button down below!



Legends of Tomorrow -- "The Great British Fake Off" -- Image Number: LGN510a_0025b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

