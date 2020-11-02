LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 5, Episode 5 Images And Description Released For "Mortal Khanbat"
The CW has released the synopsis and stills for the February 25th episode of Legends of Tomorrow, showcasing characters like John Constantine, Charlie, and Ava...seeing a surprising amount of action!
Legends of Tomorrow
's fifth season is now well underway, and the upcoming fifth episode looks set to be an exciting one as star Caity Lotz is set to step behind the camera for this instalment!
There are a lot of great shots here, with the spotlight placed on characters like John Constantine, Ray Palmer, and the mysterious Charlie. Ava, meanwhile, gets to finally see some serious action.
Titled "Mortal Khanbat," here's the official description for the episode released by The CW today:
A STEP AHEAD – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505). Original airdate 2/25/2020.
To take a look through this gallery of Legends of Tomorrow images, hit the "Next" button down below!
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0030b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Matt Ryan as Constantine and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0087b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Matt Ryan as Constantine and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0146b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Matt Ryan as Constantine and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Mortal Khanbat" -- Image Number: LGN505a_0177b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0244b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Matt Ryan as Constantine and Adam Tsekhman as Agent Gary Green -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0264b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Mortal Khanbat" -- Image Number: LGN505a_0329b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Matt Ryan as Constantine and Olivia Swan as Astra -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Mortal Khanbat" -- Image Number: LGN505a_0007b.jpg -- Pictured: Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0026b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0071b.jpg -- Pictured: Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Taraz -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0127b.jpg -- Pictured: Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Taraz -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- ÒMortal KhanbatÓ -- Image Number: LGN505a_0389b.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow -- "Mortal Khanbat" -- Image Number: LGN505a_0467b.jpg -- Pictured: Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe -- Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]