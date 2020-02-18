LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: That's Genghis Freakin' Khan In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 5: "Mortal Khanbat"
Next week, with John Constantine's (Matt Ryan) life hanging in the balance, Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and Gary Green (Gary Tsekhman) will team-up to find a way to save him, but in an unexpected twist, the trio will be taken for a whirl when Constantine strikes a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann).
Next week, the Legends find themselves up against Genghis Khan! Meanwhile, with Constantine's life hanging in the balance, Ray, Nora and Gary look for a way to save him before it's too late.
Meanwhile, while Sara (Caity Lotz) takes a brief sabbatical, the captain-less Legends head to 1990s Hong Kong for a duel with the one and only Genghis Khan. Elsewhere, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) gets to the bottom of Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) suspicious behavior.
"Mortal Khanbat" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)
A STEP AHEAD - With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava's (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine's (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505). Original airdate 2/25/2020.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode February 25
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]