LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Team Gets Famous In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 1 - "Meet the Legends"

The Legends are back, and in a surprising turn of events, they find themselves in their most unexpected predicament to date, as after the events of Crisis they're all seemingly famous - very famous! Next week's opener will see the whole team attend a panel celebrating their exploits.
Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) will all remember what happened during the Crisis, but it appears the rest of the team is ready to embrace their newfound fame. However, things take a turn for the worst when Rasputin begins to wreak havoc on the timeline.
"Meet the Legends" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
To check out photos from the season five premiere, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION - Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won't be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0065b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0130b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0687b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0736b.jpg -- Pictured: Tala Ashe as Zari -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0746b.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0946b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Jane Carr as Godmother -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0084b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0094b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0156b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode January 21