LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Team Gets Famous In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 1 - "Meet the Legends"

While Legends of Tomorrow did return for a special episode last night, the official season premiere will air next week, & it looks like quite the hour as Sara, Ray and Mick discover they're all famous now!





Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) will all remember what happened during the Crisis, but it appears the rest of the team is ready to embrace their newfound fame. However, things take a turn for the worst when Rasputin begins to wreak havoc on the timeline.





"Meet the Legends" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION - Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won't be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0065b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0130b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0687b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0736b.jpg -- Pictured: Tala Ashe as Zari -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0746b.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0946b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Jane Carr as Godmother -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0084b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0094b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0156b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

