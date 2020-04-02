LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Team Goes To Prom In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 3: "Slay Anything"

"Slay Anything" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)



SURVIVING FAMILY - When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

Next week, the Legends are going to Prom to track down a deadly serial killer who's returned from the dead to finish some unfinished business at his old high school. While Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work to stop him in the present, Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and an uncooperative - and captive - Zari (Tala Ashe) head back to the past to save everyone before it's too late.Meanwhile, Contantine (Matt Ryan) discovers Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting at his old crib, but it turns out the situation may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.



DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0065b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0130b.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0570b.jpg -- Pictured: Ramona Young as Mona -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0687b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0736b.jpg -- Pictured: Tala Ashe as Zari -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0746b.jpg -- Pictured: Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415a_0946b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Jane Carr as Godmother -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0084b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0094b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Sara Lance/White Canary -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Terms of Service" -- Image Number: LGN415b_0156b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

