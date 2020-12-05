LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: There Are Zombies In The New Promo & Photos For Season 5, Episode 13: "I Am Legends"

This week, college. Next week? Zombies! In typical Legends fashion, the team find themselves up against a zombie apocalypse in next Tuesday's episode, and based on the promo, it's going to be awesome!

While most of The CW's DC lineup is bowing out this week, the Legends of Tomorrow will continue their fight for a few more weeks, starting next Tuesday with an action-packed hour that will see the suddenly immortal team of heroes thrust into the middle of a full-on zombie apocalypse.

Meanwhile, with the Waverider currently in the possession of Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) evil sisters, the team will make their hilarious last stand at John Constantine's (Matt Ryan) home in London. Elsewhere, Gary (Adam Tsekham) makes a big discovery while still aboard the Waverider which could change everything.





STICKING TOGETHER - After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine's (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever (#513). Original airdate 5/19/2020.



