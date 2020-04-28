LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: There's A Dog On The Ship In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 11: "Ship Broken"
Next week, things take a turn for our Legends as a few unexpected passengers board the Waverider, including a kid and a dog?! Meanwhile, everyone debates on how to properly use the Loom of Fate.
"Ship Broken" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
SECOND CHANGES - Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner (#511). Original airdate 5/5/2020.
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.
Legends Of Tomorrow features:
Brandon Routh as Dr. Ray Palmer/The Atom
Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie
Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz
Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe
Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk
Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon
Ramona Young as Mona Wu
Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Commander Steel
Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
Matt Ryan as John Constantine
Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green
Legends Of Tomorrow returns with an all-new episode May 5
