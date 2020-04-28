LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: There's A Dog On The Ship In The New Promo For Season 5, Episode 11: "Ship Broken"

"Ship Broken" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)



SECOND CHANGES - Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner (#511). Original airdate 5/5/2020.