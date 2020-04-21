LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Time To Go To Hell In New Promo For Season 5, Episode 10: "The Great British Fake Off"

The Legends have been all across time and space and it looks like next week, the team is heading straight to Hell for their latest mission, which will put them on a collision course with Astra.

After some time off, the Legends of Tomorrow were back in action tonight, but not everyone made it out of the hour unscathed as both Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) were left with serious scars that don't look like they'll be healing anytime soon.

Next week, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) will continue the search for the Loom and end up trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) will head to Hell to put a dangerous plan in motion while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) look after Sara and the Waverider.





WE'VE GOT COMPANY - With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 4/28/2020.



