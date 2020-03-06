LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Will Battle Space Aliens Next Year; [SPOILER] Will Not Return For Season 6

DC's Legends of Tomorrow ended its fifth season on a major high note, but it didn't come without some losses, as two main characters have left the series and one was suddenly abducted by space aliens?!

While last night's season finale saw the Legends emerge victorious from their battle with the Fates and Encores, it still ended with one doozy of a cliffhanger as Sara (Caity Lotz) was abducted by aliens without any of her friends picking up on her sudden disappearance.

Speaking about next season's big bads, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer offered up a quick tease while also stressing that these mysterious new villains are completely different to the Dominators.

"These are totally, totally different. [The Season 6 premiere], it’s effectively a premise pilot explaining who these aliens are. We wanted to come up with sort of a surprising variety of them. We wanted to shape the season to lean into kind of a B-movie creature feature and low-budget ’80s [productions]. We wanted it to be kind of romp-ish. We didn’t want our aliens, at least in the beginning, to be too complicated. We, really, were inspired by things like They Live and Mars Attacks!, things that are kind of outlandish. This season got very, very emotional, and we want to counter-balance that with something that feels like a little bit frothy and trashy, I guess."

In related news, TV Line has confirmed that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will not return for season six. She's been a series regular since season two, originally cast as Amaya Jiwe a.k.a. Vixen for two seasons, before playing a different character in Charlie a.k.a. Clotho for seasons four and five.

As for her exit, last night's finale saw Charlie ultimately decide to bid farewell to her friends after helping to defeat the Fates, and stay in 1970s London to reunite with her punk band The Smell.

Klemmer elaborated on the unexpected exit, which had been in the works since the premiere.

"This was something that was well over a year in the works. We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion. The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it’s so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell… The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back.”

Meanwhile, Tala Ashe will return as a series regular to play Zari 2.0 in season six, but 1.0's journey has effectively come to a close.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…