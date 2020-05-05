The LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Go Back To College In Promo & Photos For Season 5, Episode 12: "Freaks & Greeks"

Next week, on Legends of Tomorrow , the team heads back to college for a time-sensitive mission as they look to acquire the Chalice of Dionyus to help Charlie operate the Loom of Fate. Check out a promo.

Unlike The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman; which were all forced to cut their currently airing seasons short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent global production shut down, DC's Legends of Tomorrow wrapped filming its fifth season last year, meaning it will continue airing new episodes until its true season finale on June 2.

As for next week's episode, it's shaping up to be quite a fun hour as the entire team heads back to college and get into some Old School-esque shenanigans as they form a sorority in an effort to locate and acquire an ancient artifact known as the Chalice of Dionyus, that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate. However, things quickly take a turn for the worst when Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion's spell and spills the beans about what he and the other Legends are planning.

Meanwhile, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) goes on a college tour with Lita (Mina Sundwall), but has to cut the father/daughter bonding trip short when something really unexpected comes up.





SISTERHOOD - The Legends find themselves going back to college and form a sorority in order to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate. Proud to be back at his college, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion's spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie's plan to get the cup. Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) on a college tour, but Rory bails on Lita for an unexpected reason. Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed (#512). Original airdate 5/12/2020.



Check out photos from "Freaks and Greeks" below and click the thumbnail to view in hi-res!

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara and her team join Ava Sharpe and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with "Fugitives" - magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone's favorite demonologist to set history back on track.