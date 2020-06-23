LUCIFER Sets Season 5 Premiere Date; Netflix Officially Renews The Series For A Sixth & Final Season

Following yesterday's premiere date announcement, Netflix has officially renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season, presumably set to debut on the streaming giant sometime in 2021.

The long-awaited announcement comes just a day after the streaming giant announced the fan favorite series' fifth season premiere. The first eight episodes of season five will drop on Friday, August 21; with the second half of the season expected to debut after a short hiatus, presumably near the end of the year.

Netflix's original plan was for filming on season six to begin in September, but with production on the tailend of season five currently halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shooting dates have been indefinitely pushed back. It remains unclear when filming will resume, but if the cast and crew can get back to work safely before the end of the year, it seems likely Lucifer season six will hit our small screens sometime in 2021.

Along with series lead Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), the entire principal cast - including Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) - are all already under contract and will return in their respective starring roles.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson will also be back.