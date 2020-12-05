LUCIFER: THE COMPLETE FOURTH SEASON Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

One year after its debut on Netflix, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and the Warner Archive Collection have officially released Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season on Blu-ray and DVD.

Following the immense success of season four, Netflix quickly renewed the Tom Ellis-fronted series for a fifth year and while, at the time, it was dubbed as the final season, multiple reports have since revealed that the streaming giant was very interested in bringing the fan-favorite show back for one more round trip around Hell. However, last we heard, those talks had stalled due to a contract dispute between the streamer and Ellis, which fans are hoping will be resolved relatively soon.

As expected, the physical release is light on special features, but it does include a number of deleted scenes for fans to enjoy as they wait for Netflix to announce a premiere date for the fifth and final season.