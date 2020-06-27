SUPERNATURAL's God Rob Benedict Confirmed To Guest Star In LUCIFER Season 5

While Dennis Haysbert will be playing God on the series, it looks like another God is also coming to Lucifer season five as it's being reported that Supernatural alum Rob Benedict will guest star!

Following a big week that saw Netflix set a season five premiere date and officially renew the series for a sixth and final year, TV Line is now reporting that Supernatural veteran Rob Benedict is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Lucifer season five.

However, while he may play the all-powerful God, a.k.a. Chuck Shurley, on the long-running CW series that stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, he'll be playing someone considerably more human when he crosses paths with the Devil this fall. His character is named Vincent Le Mec and is described as a hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles - and into the crosshairs of Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and the LAPD.

Benedict will appear in episode fifteen, which will be the season's penultimate hour. He completed shooting just days before production on the series was ordered to shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fan-favorite series is fronted by Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, with a supporting cast consisting of Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez).

Dennis Haysbert (24; Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will also recur this season, playing the show's version of God.

The first eight episodes of Lucifer season five will premiere on Friday, August 21; with the second half debuting sometime later in 2020.