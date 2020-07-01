New CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Poster Provides Our First Look At Oliver Queen As The Spectre
The CW has released a poster for the upcoming conclusion of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, and it gives us a first look at Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as The Spectre.
This is probably not how fans expected to get a first glimpse of Ollie as Spectre, but this poster for Crisis on Infinite Earths does indeed give us a look at the new identity of the former Green Arrow.
Queen was killed off only to be resurrected by John Constantine, but he will no longer be known as the Green Arrow having now assumed the mantle of Spectre.
The reactions to this first glimpse of the character have not been kind - after all, it's basically just Ollie in a slightly different getup looking like he needs a good nights sleep. There's a chance Spectre will look better in action, of course, but for now let us know what you think in the comments.
ARROW
“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.
DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.
The final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths will air back-to-back on The CW on January 14th.
