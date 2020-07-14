STARGIRL Enters The Dragon King's Lair In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 10: "Brainwave Jr."

With her secret now out, major changes could be coming to Courtney's life in the near future. Meanwhile, the young JSA will head out on their most dangerous mission yet, which takes them underground.

Well, the cat's finally out of the bag as the closing moments of tonight's episode saw Barbara (Amy Smart) inadvertently discover what Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) have been up to these past few weeks and it doesn't look like her reaction is going to be all that calm when she immediately tries to move the family out of Blue Valley.

Elsewhere, the young Justice Society of America will be heading out on their most dangerous mission to date when they go investigate the tunnel system underneath the city, which looks to land them right smack dab in the middle of the Dragon King's (Nelson Lee) lair.





"Brainwave Jr." - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING - As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family's past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick's (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110). Original airdate 7/21/2020.





















The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore