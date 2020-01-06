STARGIRL Episode 3 Teases Green Lantern Debut; New Dragon King Image Released

The latest episode of DC Universe's Stargirl teases the introduction of some new members to the soon-to-be reformed Justice Society of America, and one of 'em will likely be a new take on Green Lantern!

Towards the end of the third installment of the DC Universe series, Pat Dugan takes Courtney to the old JSA Headquarters to show her a shrine to the fallen heroes who failed to stop the Injustice Society. Later, Stargirl returns with the Cosmic Staff and takes some of the relics in order to "do some recruiting."

We know the show is going to feature new incarnations of Hourman, Wildcat and Doctor Mid-Nite, but if that familiar-looking lamp is any indication, we will also see a modern day take on Green Lantern.

There have been several different successors to JSA's Alan Scott in the comics over the years, but we seriously doubt the likes of John Stewart or Hal Jordan will be joining Courtney's teenage superteam. We reckon it'll either be Simon Baz or Jessica Cruz, but there are obviously several possibilities.

check out the scene in question along with a new image of the villainous Dragon King.