STARGIRL: Everyone Is In Danger In The New Promo For The Season 1 Finale: "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two"
With the Injustice Society on the verge of launching Project New America, it's time for Stargirl and the new Justice Society of America to make a stand to save their town from certain doom.
Next week, Stargirl brings its extremely enjoyable first season to a close with a sure-to-be thrilling finale as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) leads the new Justice Society of America, consisting of S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson), Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), Hourman (Cameron Gellman), and Shining Knight (Mark Ashworth), against the Injustice Society to save her mom (Amy Smart) and the entirety of Blue Valley.
"Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
PRJOECT NEW AMERICA - As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.
Stargirl features:
Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl
Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat
Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte
Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman
Trae Romano as Mike Dugan
Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.
Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman
Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent
Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle
Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave
Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore
Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.
Stargirl returns with an all-new episode August 10
