STARGIRL: Get Ready For A Cold War In The New Promo & Photos For Season 1, Episode 3: "Icicle"

After doing battle with one member of the Injustice Society, next week's episode of Stargirl will see Courtney Whitmore and Pat Dugan face-off with the villainous group's most dangerous member: Icicle.

Stargirl has gotten off to a pretty strong start, and next week, the adventure continues as Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) finds herself up against her most dangerous foe to date: Icicle (Neil Jackson). The leader of the Injustice Society has a major bone to pick with Starman's (Joel McHale) mysterious successor.

While she works with Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) to find an effective way to take down the icy villain, her mom (Amy Smart) will make quite the impression on her new boss, which is likely going to lead to some major conflicts down the line when the rest of her family realizes who he is.





THIS IS OUR DESTINY — After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) warns Courtney (Brec Bassinger) to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan (Neil Jackson). Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#103). Original airdate 6/2/2020.















