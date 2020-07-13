STARGIRL Gets A Blast From The Past In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 11: "Shining Knight"

While the episode won't air until the end of the month, The CW has released new photos from the "Shining Knight" episode of Stargirl , which will likely shed much more light on that mysterious janitor.

After giving us some intriguing teases thus far, it looks like episode eleven of Stargirl will finally bring us some answers about that mysterious janitor (Mark Ashworth) who's been patrolling the halls of Blue Valley High School and keeping its best students safe - just like he did when Courtney (Brec Bassinger) was in trouble against Cindy (Meg DeLacy) a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the episode will also be a big one for our heroine when someone from her past comes to town and promptly throws her life into a tailspin.

The photos aren't particularly forthcoming, but with her mother (Amy Smart) now seemingly in on her big superhero secret, it's quite plausible that the hour could shed some light on the true identity of her father, who, in the comics, is definitely not the deceased Starman (Joel McHale), but the thug for hire Sam Kurtis.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST - Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA's plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 7/28/2020.

















The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore