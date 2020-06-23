STARGIRL Gets A New Adversary In The New Promo & Photos For Season 1, Episode 7: "Shiv Part One"

Next week, Dragon King returns and Cindy Burman finally reveals herself as his villainous offspring Shiv, making things considerably more difficult for Courtney and the new Justice Society of America.

Stargirl continues to be one of this summer's most pleasant surprises and following an action-packed installment that saw the new Justice Society of America - Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), & Hourman (Cameron Gellman) - head out on their first mission, which was a near disaster until S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) showed up in the nick of time to give them a much-needed assist.

Next week, the team will take on a more personal challenge as they discover that their mean classmate Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has been hiding a secret alter-ego of her own as she's in fact Shiv, a.k.a. the diabolical daughter of the mysterious Dragon King (Nelson Lee)!





LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball (#107). Original airdate 6/30/2020.





























The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore