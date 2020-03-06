STARGIRL Gets Her First Recruit In New Promo & Photos For Season 1, Episode 4: "Wildcat"

Next week, Stargirl begins recruiting the new Justice Society of America and finds her first recruit in Yolanda. Meanwhile, Pat Dugan makes a discovery of his own after he talks to a town resident.

Following her battle with Icicle (Neil Jackson) and the shocking loss of one of her classmates, next week's episode will see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) begin recruiting new members for the Justice Society of America and it looks like she'll find her first new teammate in Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), who will be suiting up in costume before the end of the next hour.

Meanwhile, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) makes a suspicious discovery of his own after he has an interesting - and increasingly bizarre - talk with one of the town's residents.

New episodes of Stargirl stream on the DC Universe on Mondays while a slightly shortened cut of the latest episodes air on The CW on Tuesday nights at 8:00 pm EST.





Wildcat (Ep# 104)



THE FIRST RECRUIT -- After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America -- starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat's (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town's residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#104). Original airdate 6/9/2020.



















































