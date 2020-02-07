STARGIRL: Henry Jr. Begins His Journey In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 9: "Brainwave"

With Brainwave sidelined, it looks like there may soon be another taking his place as Henry Jr. makes a startling discovery that could change the course of his life. Meanwhile, Icicle makes a home visit.

Ahead of next week's conclusion to the "Shiv" two-parter, The CW has released twelve new promotional stills from the following week's installment, which will apparently shine a spotlight on Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) as he makes a startling discovery about his father that could alter the course of his life.

Meanwhile, it looks like the team is going to disagree about who their next team member is going to be with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) making a suggestion that causes tensions to rise. Judging by the reaction, her choice will be more than likely Henry Jr., but it could also be Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone).

DADDY DEAREST -- Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#109). Original airdate 7/14/2020.





The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore