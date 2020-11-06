STARGIRL & Her Team Face Sportsmaster & Tigress In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 6: "The Justice Society"

While episode five has yet to air, The CW has now released eleven new promotional stills from the upcoming sixth episode of Stargirl season one, offering a first look at villains Sportsmaster and Tigress.

Ahead of next week's episode five, The CW has gone ahead and released photos from the following week's episode, which will see Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) lead her team into their first mission against Injustice Society members Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski).

The photos do contain minor spoilers for the next installment as we get our *first* real look at both Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) and Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) suited up as Hourman and Doctor Midnite, respectively, as they join Courtney and Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) in the field.

THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission. Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star. Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#106). Original airdate 6/23/2020.















































The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore