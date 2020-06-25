STARGIRL Is On The Mend In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 7: "Shiv Part Two"

The CW has released a few new photos from the July 6th episode of DC's Stargirl and they're actually somewhat spoiler-y, as it's seemingly revealed that Courtney's first bout with Shiv didn't go so well...

Next week's episode of DC's Stargirl will see the new Justice Society of America - Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), & Hourman (Cameron Gellman) - cross paths with an unexpected new baddie in classmate-turned-supervillain Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy), who comics fans will recognize as Shiv, a.k.a. the equally evil daughter of the mysterious Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

While we've already seen the promo and photos from that episode, The CW has now released four stills from the following week's installment, which will serve as the conclusion to this Shiv-centric two-parter.

They don't offer much in terms of plot, but we do learn that Courtney is going to end up in the hospital after her latest clash with the Injustice Society of America.



THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star.



Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108).



The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore