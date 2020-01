STARGIRL: Meet The Earth-2 JSA In This New Promo For The CW's Teen Superhero Show

We got a glimpse of the new Justice Society of America in last night's Crises on Infinite Earths finale, and now The CW has given us another look at the team in a new minute-long promo for Stargirl ...

It’s her destiny. Stargirl is coming to The CW this spring! #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/SZ2YyBrl5J — Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) January 15, 2020

We got a glimpse of Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) standing alongside her new Justice Society of America teammates in the closing moments of last night'sfinale, and now The CW has provided another look at the team via a new promo forThe 60-second teaser features quite a bit of new footage from the show, as young Courtney gets to grips with the Cosmic Staff she inadvertently inherits from her step-father (Luke Wilson), who just so happens to be the sidekick of late original JSA leader Starman (Joel McHale).We also get brief shots the Golden Age incarnations of Hourman, Dr. Mid-Nite, Hawkgirl, and more.Check out the promo below and let us know what you think.is expected to premiere in the second quarter of 2020, and will air on both The CW and the DC Universe streaming service.