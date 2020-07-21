STARGIRL Meets Her Real Father In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 11: "Shining Knight"
After finally finding her purpose in life as Stargirl, it looks like Courtney's about to get an unfortunate dose of reality when her real father - Sam Kurtis - shows up at the front door.
While Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) been riding high on the belief that her father was the heroic Starman (Joel McHale), recruiting all of her closest friends to join her quest for justice, it looks like she might be heading for heartbreak next week when her actual father Sam Kurtis (Geoff Stults) pays her a visit at the request of Barbara (Amy Smart).
Meanwhile, the hour also promises to reveal delve deeper into the past of the mysterious janitor (Mark Ashworth) that's been keeping the halls of Blue Valley High School safe from the Injustice Society.
"Shining Knight" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)
A BLAST FROM THE PAST - Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA's plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 7/28/2020.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.
Stargirl features:
Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl
Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat
Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte
Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman
Trae Romano as Mike Dugan
Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.
Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman
Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent
Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle
Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave
Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore
Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.
Stargirl returns with an all-new episode July 27
