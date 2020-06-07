STARGIRL Officially Renewed For Season Two; Leaving DC Universe For The CW Next Year

Stargirl has been renewed for season two, but while it's currently streaming and airing simultaneously on the DC Universe and The CW, it looks like it'll only be calling one of them home next season.

With rumors circulating that the DC Universe's days may be numbered, The CW has announced some news that may add fuel to that fire as they've renewed Stargirl for season two and have officially become the series' exclusive in-season home moving forward.

The Brec Bassinger-led series has reportedly been a strong performer for The CW on its network as well as its associated app, currently airing the day after its debut on the DC Universe. Following the move, the show will no longer be available to stream on the DC Universe, but the change is not expected to take place until the current season is done airing.

With Stargirl moving to network television and Doom Patrol being shared with HBO Max, the DC Universe only has one live-action exclusive original series on their app in Titans, but with the service looking to shift its focus to growing its comic book library and adding more news content, that series may also soon be looking for a new home.

Stargirl will air new episodes on The CW starting next year and will be available to stream the next day for free, with ads, on The CW app. It also now joins a number of fellow returning DC series - Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois - but no word on a potential crossover... yet.

The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore