STARGIRL Seeks Out More Teammates In New Promo & Photos For Season 1, Episode 5: "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite"

With S.T.R.I.P.E. and Wildcat in the fold, next week's episode will see Courtney seek out two more members for her newly reformed Justice Society of America: Hourman and Doctor Mid-Nite!

Having successfully recruited a new Wildcat in Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), next week's episode will continue to see Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) fill out her new Justice Society of America and it looks like she's on the verge of finding the new Hourman and Doctor Mid-Nite, respectively, in fellow outcast classmates Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) and Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman).

Meanwhile, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) continues his investigation into the town and begins to determine which members of the Injustice Society are still active in Blue Valley. Plus, it looks like it'll be a Halloween episode as the photos reveal Barbara (Amy Smart) putting on some bunny makeup for her costume.





Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite (Ep# 105)



HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 6/16/2020.



























The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore