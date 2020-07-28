STARGIRL: The ISA Strikes First In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 12: "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One"

Following a heartbreaking hour for Courtney, next week's installment will kickstart the two-part season finale and it looks like it'll be the Injustice Society of America that makes the first move!

Tonight's episode solved one of the season's biggest mysteries as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) finally learned the unfortunate truth about her father (Geoff Stults), who made his way to Blue Valley for his own selfish purposes.

By the end of the hour, it became clear that he wasn't in town to see his daughter, but was actually there to reacquire a valuable necklace he gifted to Courtney when she was girl so that he could sell them off as a set, a move that ultimately broke our young superheroine's heart. He did ultimately end up leaving town, but not before Pat (Luke Wilson) gave him a little of what he deserved.

Next week's episode will reshift the focus to the season's primary objective as the new Justice Society of America come under attack and find themselves at the mercy of the Injustice Society.







"Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



AND SO IT BEGINS - With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#112). Original airdate 8/4/2020.









The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore