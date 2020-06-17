STARGIRL & The JSA Embark On Their First Mission In New Promo For Season 1, Episode 6: "The Justice Society"

While last night's episode was light on action, it was big on development as Courtney and Yolanda found two new members for their revamped JSA and next week, they'll all head out on their first mission.

While the promotional stills did spoil the big team reveal last week, The CW has now released a full-length promo, offering a much better look at Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the newly revamped Justice Society of America embarking on their first superhero mission against the dangerous Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski).

In addition to Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), the team has now added both Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) and Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) as the new Hourman and Doctor Midnite, respectively. Plus, based on Pat Dugan's (Luke Wilson) intriguing discovery to close the last hour, the show may also be on the verge of introducing a new Green Lantern.





THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission. Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star. Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#106). Original airdate 6/23/2020.



















































The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore