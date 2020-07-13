STARGIRL & The New JSA Head Into The Field In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 10: "Brainwave Jr."

The CW has released new photos from next week's installment of Stargirl , offering a fresh look at the second half of this ongoing Brainwave Jr. origin story, which picks up after that huge cliffhanger.

Following that jaw-dropper of a cliffhanger, the next episode of Stargirl will pick up in the immediate aftermath as Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) does his best to come to terms with his father's (Christopher James Baker) sudden reawakening, but based on the latest batch of photos, it doesn't look like this development will send him running for the Injustice Society.

There isn't too much else to go on just yet, but it does look like he'll be taking Courtney (Brec Bassinger) up on her offer to team up with the new Justice Society of America. However, it doesn't look like he'll be joining them when they head out on their latest mission, which will presumably send them into the Dragon King's (Nelson Lee) lair.

"Brainwave Jr." - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING - As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family's past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick's (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110). Original airdate 7/21/2020.





















The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore