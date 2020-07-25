STARGIRL: Tigress Returns In New Photos From Season 1, Episode 12: "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One"

The DC Universe and The CW have released just two new extremely non-spoilery photos from the first part of the upcoming two-part season finale of Stargirl , which is set to air on August 4.

Ahead of Monday's new episode of Stargirl, which will see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) finally learn the unfortunate truth about her father Sam Kurtis (Geoff Stults), The CW and the DC Universe have released a pair of new photos from the first half of the two-part "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E." finale.

The photos hardly offer anything in terms of spoilers, but based on the synopsis, it looks like the team will be fully reassembled for an epic showdown with the Injustice Society and it looks like it'll be Rick (Cameron Gellman) who comes in clutch when he makes a breakthrough with his father's notebook that could change everything.

"Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



AND SO IT BEGINS - With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#112). Original airdate 8/4/2020.









The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.



Stargirl features:

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent

Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle

Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore