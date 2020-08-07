STARGIRL Tracks Down A New Recruit In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 9: "Brainwave"
Now that both the JSA and the Injustice Society know that Henry Jr. did indeed inherit his father's abilities, next week's episode is going to be a mad dash to recruit him to their respective causes.
Following the explosive conclusion of last night's Stargirl, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Cindy (Meg DeLacy), and the Dragon King (Nelson Lee) all came to learn that Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) did indeed inherit his father's powerful psionic abilities, which should be a huge game-changer in their ongoing war.
While Courtney immediately wants to attempt to recruit him, she's going to face serious opposition from Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), who wants absolutely nothing to do with him after what he did to her.
Brainwave (Ep# 109)
DADDY DEAREST -- Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#109). Original airdate 7/14/2020.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC's STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series that focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.
Stargirl features:
Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl
Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat
Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-NIte
Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman
Trae Romano as Mike Dugan
Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr.
Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman
Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent
Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle
Christopher James Baker as Henry King Sr./Brainwave
Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore
Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.
Stargirl returns with an all-new episode July 6
