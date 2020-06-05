STARGIRL Trailer Provides A First Look At CGI Solomon Grundy & Other Injustice Society Members

DC Universe has released a new trailer for Stargirl ahead of the show's premiere later this month, and it gives us a first glimpse at an all-CGI take on the villainous Solomon Grundy! Check it out...

A new trailer for Stargirl is now online, and this one places the spotlight the villainous members of the Injustice Society of America - including a fairly impressive-looking CG interpretation of Solomon Grundy. The undead villain is only glimpsed very briefly, but it does appear to be a fairly comic-accurate take on the classic character. The teaser also features fellow Injustice Sociatey baddies Brainwave, Tigress, Wizard, Sportsmaster, Icicle and the Dragon King. Have a look, and let us know what you think. We recently found out that Stargirl had been delayed, but only by a week. The show will now hit DC Universe on Monday, May 18th, and make its broadcast TV debut on The CW the following day, Tuesday, May 19th, at 8/7c. After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent (series star NEIL JACKSON). Guest stars in “Icicle” include Joe Knezevich as William Zarick, Eric Goins as Steve Sharpe, and Mark Ashworth as Janitor Justin. Michael Nankin directed the episode which was written by Colleen McGuinness. To check out some recent character banners, hit the "Next" button below.

Yvette Monreal stars as Yolanda Montez AKA Wildcat. Yolanda is a straight A student at Blue Valley High who never does anything wrong, until she is put in a situation in which she has no control. Through adversity, an unlikely friendship is formed between Yolanda and Courtney Whitmore and other so-called misfits Beth Chapel and Rick Tyler. The unlikely group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley with the guidance of Courtney’s stepfather, Pat Dugan. Monreal was recently seen in Rambo: Last Blood opposite Sylvester Stallone, playing the role of the virtuous and supportive Gabrielle who helps take care of Rambo on his ranch and looks up to him as a protector before she is kidnapped by a violent Mexican drug cartel. Previously, Monreal starred on Robert Rodriguez’ series Matador and was also seen in Lowriders opposite Gabriel Chavarria, Demian Bichir and Theo Rossi. Early television work includes memorable arcs on MTV’s Faking It and Freeform’s The Fosters.



Cameron Gellman most recently appeared in a guest role on the critically acclaimed series, The Good Doctor, and previously recurred on the Paramount Network series Heathers. On the film side, he has appeared in the indie feature Charlie Says directed by Mary Harron and in the Golden Globe-nominated film 20th Century Women, starring Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Billy Crudup and Greta Gerwig.



Luke Wilson has established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. In 1996, Wilson made his film debut in the acclaimed short Bottle Rocket, directed by Wes Anderson. After its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, it attracted the attention of James L. Brooks and went on to become a full-length feature film. Wilson went on to star in more than 50 film and television projects, including two more Wes Anderson classics, Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. In 2005, Wilson wrote, starred in and co- directed (with his brother Andrew Wilson) The Wendell Baker Story, alongside Eva Mendes, Owen Wilson and Eddie Griffin. Wilson’s credits include Old School, with Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn; the Legally Blonde franchise with Reese Witherspoon; the Charlie’s Angels franchise with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore; Blades of Glory and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, also with Ferrell; Ivan Reitman’s My Super Ex-Girlfriend, opposite Uma Thurman; Mike Judge’s satirical Idiocracy; 3:10 to Yuma; My Dog Skip; Hoot and Neil LaBute’s Death at a Funeral. Wilson also starred in Henry Poole Is Here, which was nominated for the Humanitas Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Wilson’s television credits include co-starring with Laura Dern in Enlightened; as well as That ‘70s Show, Entourage and Comedy Central’s Drunk History.



Trae Romano stars as Mike Dugan, Pat Dugan’s son and stepbrother of Courtney Whitmore. Romano’s love of acting came after a summer on the set of the Farrelly Brothers remake of The Three Stooges. This was soon followed by the film 555 with Jane Adams. His breakout performance was starring opposite Beau Bridges in the film Robbie, where he played young Robbie. When he isn’t acting and doing schoolwork, Romano enjoys playing guitar, skateboarding and playing video games with friends. He splits his time between Atlanta and Los Angeles.



In addition to DC’s STARGIRL, Neil Jackson is currently filming season three of the crime thriller Absentia. He has performed in leading roles on series such as Make It or Break It, Upstairs Downstairs, Flash Forward and Steven Spielberg’s fantasy drama pilot Lumen. Additional television roles include memorable guest star appearances on Blindspot, Sleepy Hollow, The Originals, Person of Interest, White Collar, CSI: Miami, How I Met Your Mother, Cold Case, and CSI. He’s made quite an impact on the big screen as well, having worked with such acclaimed filmmakers as Robert Zemeckis on Welcome to Marwen; Oliver Stone in Alexander; Woody Allen in You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger; and with Tom Ford on Nocturnal Animals opposite Amy Adams. Currently, Jackson is at work on The Kingsman film prequel.



Prior to DC’s STARGIRL, Australian actor/writer Christopher James Baker has starred in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shades of Blue, Ozark and True Detective. He’s also had guest starring roles on The Rookie, The Good Cop, Bull, The Blacklist and Gotham. Some of his film roles include Kangaroo Jack, Ned Kelly, The Great Raid, Nim’s Island and Purge: Election Year.



Jake Austin Walker was born in Mississippi and began acting at an early age. Television series include Identity, ’Til Death, Bones, Fear the Walking Dead and Lethal Weapon. His breakout role came on the Peabody Award winning television series Rectify where he played Jared Talbot, the youngest member of the Holden/Talbot family. Most recently he played one of the leads on the Facebook Watch series Five Points. He has also appeared in the films I Love You Phillip Morris, Burning Palms, The Chaperone and House of Bones as well as No Lone Lives and Butter. Walker will soon be seen in the upcoming feature film 12 Mighty Orphans opposite Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall. Also an accomplished musician, Walker’s songs “’F*ck Love,” “Rolling Stones” and “I’m Ready” can be heard on Spotify and wherever else music can be streamed.



Brec Bassinger stars as Courtney Whitmore AKA Stargirl. New to Blue Valley High, Courtney struggles to make friends until she forges unlikely friendships with Yolanda Montez, Beth Chapel and Rick Tyler, all with super-powers, just like herself. The unlikely group of young heroes fight to stop the villains of the past in Blue Valley with the guidance of Courtney’s stepfather, Pat Dugan. Bassinger is well known for playing the eponymous lead in the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs. She has also starred in Hulu series All Night and played recurring roles on series The Haunted Hathaways, School of Rock and The Goldbergs, as well as movies Status Update and Saturday Night at The Starlight. Bassinger also recently was seen in the film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged as the popular, self-entitled leader of a group of the mean girls.



Prior to DC’s STARGIRL, Meg DeLacy was seen in the television series Side Effects, Recovery Road, The Disappearing Girl, Zac and Mia and The Fosters. She’s also had guest star roles on The Rookie Santa Clarita Diet and Chicago P.D.



Hunter Sansone was born in St. Louis, Missouri. After a few years of training as a teenager in the St. Louis area, he moved to Los Angeles where he began his professional career. He landed lead roles in many independent feature films before eventually joining the cast of DC’s STARGIRL. Sansone will also be been seen in the new Disney+ feature Safety, set to release in late 2020. Spending the majority of his childhood being raised on a 123-acre farm with hundreds of animals, Sansone developed a deep passion for animal welfare and plans to use his platform in any way possible to be a powerful voice to stand up against abuse.

